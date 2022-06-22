Brokerages Set Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) PT at $25.86

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

FNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

FNA opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,647,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,235,196.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $6,647,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,611,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

