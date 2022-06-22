Analysts Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Target Price at $161.11

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIEGY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($157.89) to €175.00 ($184.21) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($200.00) to €178.00 ($187.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($226.32) to €207.00 ($217.89) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($184.21) to €170.00 ($178.95) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($176.84) to €153.00 ($161.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

SIEGY opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.91.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

