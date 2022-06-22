Analysts Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT at $7.33

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

