Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

STRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NYSE STRY opened at $5.08 on Friday. Starry Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Starry Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starry Group news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 907,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,567.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

