PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $18.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

PMT stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.66%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,639,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

