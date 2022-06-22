Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $11.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

SFIX stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market cap of $633.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,025 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

