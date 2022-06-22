Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

TGVSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Tryg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tryg A/S from 160.00 to 170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Tryg A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Friday. Tryg A/S has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.