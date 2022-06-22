Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $217.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.27.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 331.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 220.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 53.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.86.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

