Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $153.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.75.
EADSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbus from €170.00 ($178.95) to €180.00 ($189.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Airbus from €140.00 ($147.37) to €150.00 ($157.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $25.04 on Friday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.
Airbus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
