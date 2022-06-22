The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Neutral

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOVA. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.27. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,575 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

