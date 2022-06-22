Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Raised to GBX 770

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 755 ($9.25) to GBX 770 ($9.43) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSON. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($9.09) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.66) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 843.67 ($10.33).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 788.80 ($9.66) on Monday. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($6.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 883.60 ($10.82). The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 761.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 694.06.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.22), for a total value of £28,689.30 ($35,141.23).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

