The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $36.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RUN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 2.22. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,953 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

