Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 23rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $610.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 54,328 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 53,495 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 67,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

