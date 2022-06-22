Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Increased to GBX 430 by Analysts at Barclays

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 254 ($3.11) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.39) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.12) to GBX 450 ($5.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 453.33 ($5.55).

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 264.40 ($3.24) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 304.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 340.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.60).

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($25,506.61).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

