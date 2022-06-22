Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Lifted to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report published on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

