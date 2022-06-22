Andrew Livingston Acquires 25 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 612 ($7.50) per share, for a total transaction of £153 ($187.41).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.73), for a total value of £850,637.52 ($1,041,937.19).

HWDN stock opened at GBX 583.60 ($7.15) on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 582.60 ($7.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 689.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 774.68.

HWDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.27) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.41) to GBX 941 ($11.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.53) to GBX 940 ($11.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 983.20 ($12.04).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.