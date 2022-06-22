Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $214.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Codorus Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.
