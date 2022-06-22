Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $26.99 on Monday. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $897,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 241,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.