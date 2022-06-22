Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $842.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 34.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 29.9% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

