DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DTEA stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 3.07.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (Get Rating)
DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.