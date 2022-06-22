DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DTEA stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 3.07.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTEA Get Rating ) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of DAVIDsTEA worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

