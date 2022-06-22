Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, Guggenheim raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of MTRX opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.68. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $11.76.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
