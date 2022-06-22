StockNews.com Downgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Sell

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

FFIN opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kade Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,925. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Comerica Bank raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

