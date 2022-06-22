Centene (NYSE:CNC) to Buyback $3.00 billion in Shares

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC stock opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.61.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

