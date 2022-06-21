iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,128 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 4.9% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,225,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $89.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

