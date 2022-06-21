Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Intuit worth $113,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $369.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.66. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.