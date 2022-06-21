Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 122,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,910,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $172.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.14 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

