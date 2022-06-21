Addison Capital Co Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Addison Capital Co grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $236.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

