Apella Capital LLC Acquires 1,505 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

