iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Stewardship Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $367.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.