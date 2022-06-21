The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

KO opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

