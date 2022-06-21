Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

META opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.14 and its 200-day moving average is $241.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.