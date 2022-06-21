Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,701 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94.

