Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NEE opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

