Addison Capital Co Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

