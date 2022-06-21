Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $155,922,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

