Addison Capital Co Invests $471,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

