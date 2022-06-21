Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

