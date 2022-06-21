Arden Trust Co Sells 492 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of NKE opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

