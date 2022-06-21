Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Reduced by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

