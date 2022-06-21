Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,110 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $768,650,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

