Addison Capital Co Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.