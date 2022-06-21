TRH Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

