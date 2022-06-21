Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,348,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,326 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

