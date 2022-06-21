American National Bank Acquires 200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

