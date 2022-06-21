American National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American National Bank lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

INTC opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.