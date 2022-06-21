Apella Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

