Apella Capital LLC Buys 172 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 31.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

