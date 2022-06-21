Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,803 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.