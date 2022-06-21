Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,116 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

