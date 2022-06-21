Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 35,197 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $223,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

